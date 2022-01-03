JONESBORO — While Craighead County has had an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases in the past couple of weeks, neighboring counties saw an even more alarming rise last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Poinsett County’s cases rose by 385 percent, while Greene County showed a 314 percent jump in the seven-day period ended Sunday.
Craighead County had the second-most new cases statewide, with an average of 304 new infections per day. The county also accounted for 10.2 percent of all active cases in the state, second only to Pulaski County which had 13.3 percent of all active cases.
While Randolph County’s new caseload wasn’t as high as many neighboring counties, three COVID-related deaths were recorded there in the previous seven days. Craighead, Cross and Greene counties recorded two deaths each, while Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties had one death each.
The spike hasn’t been confined to NEA. Last Thursday, Arkansas recorded its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began amid an omicron-fueled surge in the virus across the country. The state reported 4,978 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, surpassing the previous high of 4,304 on Jan. 1, 2021.
COVID hospitalizations have risen by about 30 percent over the past two weeks at St. Bernards Medical Center, said spokesman Mitchel Nail. He said 71 COVID patients were in beds on Monday, including 16 on ventilators.
“Honestly, this is kind of playing out similar to what you’re seeing at other areas across the globe in terms of omicron,” Nail said. “We’re having a rapid influx of patients but at the same time, many of those are not ICU patients. COVID is spreading among children, it’s spreading among teenagers, young adults, older adults.”
Nail said three newborns are also under observation because of the health of the parents.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration said it would allow extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators have now decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
On Monday, the health department reported the state’s death toll had risen by 35, including three deaths in Craighead and two in Greene County. The state believes at least 9,221 Arkansans have died as a result of the pandemic since March 2020.
The state reported 1,750 new COVID infections on Monday, including 219 in Craighead, 58 in Greene, 54 in Mississippi and 38 in Poinsett County. Active cases statewide rose by 585 to 27,162 and hospitalizations rose by 17 statewide to 722.
Pulaski County had 335 new cases on Monday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 27 through Sunday:
Craighead – 2,131 new cases (increase of 1,354 from last week); 2,714 active cases (increase of 1,55); 258 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 423 new cases (increase of 321); 508 active (increase of 327); 134 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 103 new cases (increase of 58); 119 active (increase of 42); 63 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 340 new cases (increase of 270); 385 active (increase of 277; 106 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 522 new cases (increase of 401); 1595 active cases (increase of 422); 158 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 78 new cases (decrease of 52); 101 active cases (increase of 43; 47 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 102 new cases (increase of 54), 125 active cases (increase of 43); 68 deaths (increase of 3).
Cross – 95 new cases (increase of 72), 108 active cases (increase of 73); 72 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay – 56 new cases (increase of 35); 75 active cases (increase of 29); 77 deaths (unchanged).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.