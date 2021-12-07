JONESBORO — The number of active cases of coronavirus has grown by 1,700 statewide in the past week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.
And, the number of vaccinated residents who are becoming infected (break-through cases) is growing, reinforcing the need for booster shots, he said.
The governor said studies suggest that COVID-19 vaccines become less effective over time.
“Especially in people aged 65 and over. And so booster doses are important for increasing immunity,” Hutchinson said during his weekly news conference.
To date, about 34 percent of vaccinated residents 65 and older have received their booster shots, Hutchinson said. Booster shots are available six months after the second shot.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 932 new virus cases on Tuesday, including 57 in Craighead County, the third-highest case count in the state. Washington County had the highest at 68.
Greene County recorded 21 new cases Tuesday, followed by 16 in Clay, 11 in Mississippi, 8 in Poinsett, 6 in Jackson, 5 each in Lawrence and Randolph, and 4 in Cross County. Clay, Greene and Mississippi counties also recorded one death each. Statewide, the death toll rose by 24 to 8,776.
The number of active cases statewide was 7,414.
The latest report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science College of Public Health anticipates continued increases in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“The models are indicating continued or new growth throughout the holiday season,” the report states. “The current projected trends could potentially reflect a new emerging third wave in Arkansas. Unlike 2020, this wave, if it occurs, is most likely to peak early in the first months of the new year, most likely February or early March.”
While 87 percent of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among people who are unvaccinated, the number of break-through cases has been growing, health department officials said.
