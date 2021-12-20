JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases increased last week, following a decline a week earlier in Craighead County, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
However, the situation is not as bad as it was a year ago. A year ago, the county recorded an average of 77.8 new infections per day, compared to the 43.9 recorded in the previous seven days. Greene County recorded 42.8 new cases per day in the second week of December, compared to 12.4 per day last week.
An even bigger difference has been in deaths – none since Dec. 5 in Craighead County – compared to six during the week ended Dec. 13, 2020. Greene County recorded eight deaths in that week a year ago, compared to one last week. The first batches of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in Arkansas on Dec. 14, 2020.
With the exception of Lawrence, all the counties surrounding Craighead experienced small declines in new cases the past week. Craighead was second only to Pulaski in new cases Saturday and Sunday and ranked third on Thursday, according to the health department. The Craighead surge continued Monday, with 56 new infections, beating Pulaski’s 48 new cases. The health department reported 434 new cases statewide, with 26 deaths, but none in Craighead.
So far, Arkansas reports the new omicron variant accounts for only about 1 percent of the state’s new cases, the health department reported Monday. Cases are surging in parts of the U.S., particularly the Northeast and Midwest. However, it’s not always clear which variant – the fast-spreading omicron – or the more common delta is driving the upswing, The Associated Press reported.
In New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the new variant is already in “full force,” a spike is scuttling Broadway shows and spurring long lines at testing centers, but so far new hospitalizations and deaths are averaging well below their spring 2020 peak.
Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 13 through Sunday:
Craighead – 307 new cases (increase of 67 from last week); 469 active cases (increase of 78); 251 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 87 new cases (decrease of 16); 178 active (increase of 5); 130 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 49 new cases (increase of 23); 67 active (increase of 24); 62 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 39 new cases (decrease of 18); 76 active (decrease of 28); 103 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 61 new cases (decrease of 26); 125 active cases (decrease of 31); 155 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 37 new cases (decrease of 7); 58 active cases (decrease of 8); 47 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 49 new cases (decrease of 7), 62 active cases (decrease of 23); 65 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 15 new cases (decrease of 3), 24 active cases (decrease of 2); 70 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 31 new cases (decrease of 4); 50 active cases (decrease of 2); 77 deaths (unchanged).
