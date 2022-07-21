JONESBORO — Both active cases of COVID-19 and new cases of the virus declined Thursday around Arkansas.
But that wasn’t the case in Greene County, where a report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 43 new cases. The health department reported 41 new cases in Greene County on Wednesday. Both days represent more than twice the daily average of 17 from last week.
Statewide, active cases dropped by 111 to 16,833. Craighead, Clay, Jackson and Poinsett counties showed slight declines in active cases Thursday, while Greene, Cross, Lawrence and Randolph counties’ active cases were up.
The 1,526 new infections statewide reflect a reduction from the same day a week ago.
Pulaski County, by far, had the largest number of new cases with 228, followed by Sebastian and Washington counties with 81 each; Benton County with 71 and Faulkner County with 69.
COVID-related hospitalizations also dropped by 28 statewide to 414, but increased by three to 61 in Northeast Arkansas hospitals. Of those patients two were on ventilators. Statewide, 16 were on ventilators, an increase of two.
Six deaths were part of Thursday’s report, including one in Randolph County.
Thursday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 65 new cases, 837 active cases.
Greene – 43 new cases, 271 active cases.
Lawrence – 18 new cases, 126 active cases.
Poinsett – 10 new cases, 192 active cases.
Mississippi – 26 new cases, 237 active cases.
Jackson – 5 new cases, 102 active cases.
Randolph – 17 new cases, 113 active cases.
Cross – 14 new cases, 80 active cases.
Clay – 8 new cases, 93 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.