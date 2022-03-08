JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students got to enjoy petting some adorable dogs and help raise money for a good cause as volunteers with the Student Philanthropy Council and Biscuit’s Legacy were set up on Tuesday as part of the “Smooch-a-Pooch” fundraiser for A-State Week.
Student Philanthropy Council Traditions Commission Officer Javier Amperez said that the Student Philanthropy Council was sponsoring the Smooch-a-Pooch Fundraiser to raise money for the Student Emergency Fund to help students in need.
“The A-State Student Philanthropy Council strives to provide a student perspective on giving,” Amperez said, “establishing a culture of philanthropy that enhances the future of students.”
People could pet any of the six dogs and one cat for a $3 donation to the Student Emergency Fund or other acceptable donations included dog or cat food and treats, as well as collars and leashes.
Smooch-a-Pooch was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday on the Heritage Plaza Lawn outside of the Carl R. Reng Student Union for the A-State campus community. The animals were provided by Biscuit’s Legacy, based out of Harrisburg.
Biscuit’s Legacy Founder Maggie Bradley said that Biscuit’s Legacy is an animal welfare advocacy network, which provides medical and cruelty rescue for abused animals. It is a volunteer-based organization that strives to educate, fight for animal laws and facilitate the rescue of animals in critical care.
Bradley is not only the founder of the organization but also a national animal cruelty investigator.
“We rescue animals from abuse and severe neglect,” Bradley said, adding that each one of the animals had a heart-wrenching story.
One of their newest rescue dogs, Athena, was found by Weiner Police Chief Jim Neeley, along with another dog named Hope.
“When I got there, I thought she was dead,” Bradley said. “She was 30 pounds underweight, and it was heartbreaking to see her.”
She said that Athena has only been able to walk for about a week and a half and that while she was healing they had to flip her every two hours to prevent bedsores because she could barely lift her head and couldn’t move on her own. Bradley noted that the owner was now being prosecuted for two counts of animal cruelty.
For more information on Biscuit’s Legacy, the organization is on Facebook at Biscuit’s Legacy or TikTok at Biscuit’s Legacy Arkansas.
