JONESBORO — A measure to cut the City of Jonesboro and Craighead County’s funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half will be on the November ballot.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that petitions with enough signatures were submitted Tuesday to the county Election Commission to get the measures onto the November ballot.
Currently, the library is funded by 2 mills each from city and county residents. Under the proposal that funding would be reduced to 1 mill.
The petitions were submitted by Sharon Stallings to the election commission, which is set to meet today at 10 a.m. to approve the addition of the newly-filed issue to the ballot.
Library Director Vanessa Adams said Wednesday that, if approved, the effect of the cut to the library system’s funding would be devastating.
“If we lose the county vote, we would lose the branches outside of the city,” she said.
Adams said the library branches would have to be closed in Brookland, Monette, Caraway and Lake City.
She said if the city’s portion of funding is cut in half the library would have to end its programs for schools, nursing homes, after-school for children, summer reading, arts and crafts events and computer access would be reduced.
Adams also said there would be staff reductions and the hours the library is open would be cut.
But she believes the cut in funding won’t be passed by voters.
“I trust people in Jonesboro and the county to do the right thing,” Adams said. “We have too much support.”
Citizens Taxed Enough, a local organization that successfully campaigned against a temporary city sales tax in 2019, is identified as the organization seeking to cut the millage that supports the library.
Iris Stevens, a designated spokeswoman for Citizens Taxed Enough, said Wednesday that her group will issue a press release today about the vote.
The organization officially dissolved on Sept. 1, 2020, according to records on file at the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
Graham Sloan, the commission’s director, said Citizens Taxed Enough would have to report on this new proposed measure after receiving or spending $500 or more.
“Then they’ve got five days to register after they go over that $500 threshold,” Sloan said Wednesday. Monthly reports would be required after that.
The group raised $7,001 in its campaign against the 1 percent city sales tax that would have funded “quality of life” projects and public safety spending.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day on Wednesday didn’t have a comment about the measure.
According to Bill Campbell, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro, “He (Mayor Harold Copenhaver) knows the library serves a valuable resource for the community and as with any vote, he encourages everyone to get fully educated on the proposal and the facts regarding library funding so they can make an informed vote.”
One of the signatures on the petitions is that of state Sen. Dan Sullivan, who has been a critic of the library.
During a joint appearance before the Northeast Arkansas Political Animals last Friday, Sullivan denied Democratic opponent Chenoa Summers’ claim that the library is under attack.
“No one’s been attacked. There is lively debate. There are serious discussions. No one’s been attacked,” Sullivan said. “It’s a political ploy to make people sound really bad.
“You hear book ban. Nobody’s banning books. People just want to move them from one shelf to the other. These are political tricks to make people sound bad. Attack. A ban. Folks, it’s just not true.”
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June 2021.
Efforts have been made to remove gay-themed books from the children’s and young adult sections of the library.
The effort to reduce funding for the library is part of a national trend.
According to an article on National Public Radio’s website voters in a western Michigan township chose to defund their public library after a campaign organized by a conservative community group argued that a display of books showcasing LGBTQ+ characters and stories was “grooming children for sexual exploitation.”
In an Aug. 2 vote, residents of Jamestown Township, Mich., defeated a proposal to renew a property tax millage that funds most of Patmos Library’s yearly budget, putting it at risk of closing. Without the millage, the library is set to lose roughly 84 percent of its annual budget, Larry Walton, the library board’s president, told The Associated Press.
Walton said the vote is a result of a pressure campaign led by members of a conservative Christian group that has clashed with the library for the better part of a year. In May, Patmos Library Director Amber McLain resigned from her position, citing harassment from community members over the inclusion of LGBTQ+ children’s books.
According to McLain, most complaints stemmed from the library’s refusal to remove Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” which topped the American Library Association’s list of the top 10 most challenged books of 2021.
