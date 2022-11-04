JONESBORO — Early voting numbers have steadily gone up this year and continue to rise as the Nov. 8 election day draws closer.
After a week and a half of early voting, numbers are up 26.31 percent from the ninth day of early voting in the 2018 General Election, according to the daily totals released by the Craighead County Election Commission.
An email from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack on Wednesday afternoon shows that numbers have been higher each day in 2022 compared to 2018 with 7,525 votes as of the ninth day of early voting in 2018 and 10,214 votes at the same point in 2022.
The 2,689 additional votes cast in the nine-day period in 2022 compared to the same point in the 2018 election brings the count as of Wednesday to just 1,583 shy of the 13-day total of 11,797 in 2018.
The county has seen more than 1,000 voters every day, other than Saturday, which still saw 464 voters compared to 306 on the same day in 2018.
The numbers for Wednesday included 1,173 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 132 ballots cast in Lake City, for a total of 1,305 that day, a major increase from the 780 ballots cast on day nine in 2018.
Running totals (since Monday, Oct. 24) are 9,081 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 1,133 ballots cast in Lake City.
Early voting will continue through Monday and votes can be cast early at the Craighead County Election Annex at 315 W. Jefferson Ave. in Jonesboro or at the Lake City Eastern Annex at 113 Cobean in Lake City.
Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday, Craighead County voters can cast their ballot at their poll location from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
