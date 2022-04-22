Monday is the deadline to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the Arkansas Primary election on May 24.
Individuals can print a voter registration form on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.arkansas.gov.
The completed form can be returned to the resident’s County Clerk’s Office or mailed to the Arkansas Secretary of State. If mailed, it must be postmarked by this Monday, April 25.
“If you miss the deadline you will not be registered in time to vote in that election,” Secretary of State John Thurston said. “Please don’t delay. Make sure your vote counts.”
