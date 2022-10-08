JONESBORO — Those who want to vote in the Nov. 8 election have until Tuesday to complete their voter registration.
While the deadline is technically Oct. 10, some offices in the state will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, so Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said the decision was made to roll the deadline to Oct. 11 so it would be consistent statewide.
Craighead County offices, as well as offices in Clay, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph will be open on Monday and Tuesday to accept registrations. The only Northeast Arkansas county reporting a Monday closure is Sharp County.
Penny said dropping of the registration form in person is the safest bet, but if mailing a form it must be postmarked by the 11th.
Voter registrations that are mailed go to the Secretary of State’s Office first and then information is forwarded to the county clerk. Whenever the form is received it will be accepted as if received on the 11th, but if it is delayed in the mail process and is not received prior to the election the voter will not be eligible to vote.
“We close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday,” Penny said of the Craighead County office, noting that would be the last chance to drop off a form in person. “The straightest path to accomplish what they are doing is to bring it to the clerk’s office if at all possible.”
Penny said registration is up, noting that there is always a spike right before an election because people tend to put things off to the last minute.
“The local library issue has definitely sparked the interest of people who don’t normally vote,” she said. “Registration is up. Not up like you would find in a presidential election, but up from normal flow definitely.”
She said there have been some voter registration drives, noting that Arkansas State University is always proactive about voter registration, including professors of certain classes who encourage their students to register to vote.
“ASU has been heavy with voter registration drives,” she said. “We are also getting small groups of forms in from different organizations.”
Paper copies of voter registration forms are available at the county clerk’s office. Penny said individuals can also find it on the Craighead County Clerk’s website, craigheadclerk.com, or the Secretary of State’s website, sos.arkansas.gov.
