Craighead County Election Clerk Kara Davis (right) explains the Voter View website to Charlotte Duncan after she turned in her voter registration form on Friday at the Craighead County Courthouse in downtown Jonesboro. Duncan said that she had moved to Little Rock for work and has moved back to Jonesboro after several years. The Voter View website offers voter registration confirmation and polling site information. Tuesday is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Those who want to vote in the Nov. 8 election have until Tuesday to complete their voter registration.

While the deadline is technically Oct. 10, some offices in the state will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, so Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said the decision was made to roll the deadline to Oct. 11 so it would be consistent statewide.