Voters in Craighead County voted to reduce both the city and county millage designated for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.
The city vote was close with 9,017 (50.13%) voting in favor of reducing the millage and 8,969 (49.87%) voting against the reduction.
In the county, more than 60 percent voted in favor of the reduction with 5,626 (61.51%) voting in favor of the cut and 3,520 (38.49%) voting against.
County races
Republican David Vaughn won election as circuit clerk receiving 18,969 votes (69.70%) to 8,246 votes (30.30%) received by Democrat Deborah S. Johnson.
In Justice of the Peace races Republican Brad Noel defeated Democrat Jolene Mullet in District 1; Democrat Garrett Barnes defeated Republican Justin Etter in District 2; Republican Barry W. Forrest defeated Democrat Carolyn Lewis in District 3; Republican Linda Allison defeated Inependent Vince Pearcy in District 4; Independent Barbara Weinstock defeated Republican Donna Eggers in District 5; and Republican Richard Rogers defeated Democrat Steven Summers in District 7.
Jonesboro races
In Jonesboro, for the first time, residents voted for city council positions within their ward and three positions had races.
For Ward 1, Position 1, Guy Pardew Jr. received 1,533 votes (42.85%), Janice Porter, 1,331 votes (37.20%) and Kier Heyl 714 votes (19.96%).
For Ward 3, Position 1, Ann Williams received 1,473 votes (64.95%) and Linda R. Denny received 795 votes (35.05%).
For Ward 6, Position 1, Dr. Anthony D. Coleman received 1,036 votes (48.84%), Larry Hager, 865 votes (39.10%) and Derrick P. Coleman, 311, (14.06%).
Other races
In Bay, voters cast 241 ballots (48.88%) for Paul Keith for mayor. Sandi Ladd Griffin received 168 votes (34.08%) and Phillip Vanwinkle received 84 votes (17.04%).
In Brookland, David Logins was elected to the city council for Ward 3, Position 1, receiving 411 votes (60.26%) to defeat Martin Crain, who received 271 votes (39.74%).
Brookland voters also overwhelmingly cast ballots in favor of adopting election of council members to four-year staggered terms. The vote was 470 for (65.28%) and 250 against (34.72%).
In Lake City, Cameron Tate was elected mayor with 441 votes (65.24%). Chad Moody received 235 votes (34.76%). Jackie Davis Jr. was elected council member for Ward 3, Position 2 with 383 votes (59.75%) over Kayla Sain, who received 258 votes (40.25%).
More election coverage will appear in Thursday's edition of The Sun.
