Voters in Craighead County voted to reduce both the city and county millage designated for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.
The city vote was close with 9,017 (50.13 percent) voting in favor of reducing the millage and 8,969 (49.87 percent) voting against the reduction.
In the county, more than 60 percent voted in favor of the reduction with 5,626 (61.51 percent) voting in favor of the cut and 3,520 (38.49 percent) voting against.
The library currently receives 1 mill from residents inside the city of Jonesboro, netting approximately $3 million, and 1 mill from county residents outside the city limits, netting approximately $1 million. After Tuesday’s vote, both of those amounts will be cut in half starting with the 2023 tax year.
Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington told The Sun in September that with the passage of the measures, the quorum court would pass the county’s new millage taxation rate before the end of 2022. Tax bills sent out in March or April of 2023 will reflect the new rates.
The library anticipates a reduction of approximately $2 million in funds collected in 2023, which would generally be used to fund the 2024 budget in the library’s forward-funded model.
Library Director Vanessa Adams said no decisions have been made, but adjustments will need to come sooner, rather than later.
“When you are faced with losing $2 million annually, you have to cut what costs you money,” she said. “To be realistic we have to start cutting next year so we have enough money to live on in 2024.”
She noted that they want the Friends of the Library to play a stronger role in the library’s funding.
“Hopefully they can help make up some of the difference,” she said. “We expect some support to help the Friends of Library, which will help us.”
Groups invest thousands in fight
Three different ballot question committees invested thousands of dollars into campaigns regarding the proposed millage change.
Save Our Libraries raised close to $40,000 to campaign against the millage reduction, including a $25,000 contribution from author Nora Roberts.
Two groups, Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough and NEA Citizens for Responsible Growth campaigned for the change in millage.
Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough collected a little over $6,000 to fund their efforts, while NEA Citizens for Responsible Growth, raised nearly $24,000.
Adams said the community support shown to the library gives her hope for when the question of library funding is put to the voters again, which she fully expects it to be.
“I want to thank everyone who came out and supported us,” she said. “They spent hours and hours and hours helping us, trying to get the vote, and it was of no benefit to them other than to help and know that they did the right thing. I feel lucky to know these people, and I think the library is lucky to have these people in their corner.”
