JONESBORO — Voters will have some choices when it comes to Craighead County elected officials this year, as three people seek to fill an open position for county clerk and there are three candidates for the circuit clerk’s position being vacated by Candice Edwards.
The filing period ended at noon Tuesday.
County Judge Marvin Day, Treasurer Terry McNatt, Assessor Hannah Towell, Coroner Toby Emerson and Surveyor Michael Daniels all are running unopposed for their positions.
Wes Eddington’s bid for re-election as tax collector is being challenged by a former deputy collector, Jenny Crisler. They will face off in the Republican primary on May 24.
Sheriff Marty Boyd faces a challenge from Doug Thomas, a former state trooper, also in the Republican primary.
Former County Clerk Kade Holliday will likely receive a federal prison sentence in the near future after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the 2020 theft of more than $1.5 million in county funds. Lesli Penny, a former deputy clerk, was appointed to complete Holliday’s term. She was ineligible to run for a full term.
Voters will choose among Republicans Jamey Carter, Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall in May. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Two Republicans and one Democrat are seeking the circuit clerk’s position.
Deputy Sheriff David Vaughn and former Deputy Circuit Clerk Andrew Stricklin will face off in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Deborah Johnson in November.
Six of 13 incumbent justices of the peace – all Republicans – will be returned to their positions without opposition. They are:
David Tennison in District 8; Joshua R. Longmire, District 9; Steve Cline, District 10; Dan Pasmore, District 11; Terry Couch, District 12; and Kevin D. Williams, District 13.
District 2 JP Jason Price didn’t seek re-election. He will be replace by either Republican Justin Etter or Democrat Garrett Barnes.
Democrat JP Carolyn Lewis will face opposition in November from Republican Barry Forrest for the District 3 seat.
In District 4: Incumbent Vince Pearcy, an independent, will have Republican opposition in the general election from Linda Allison.
Democratic voters will choose between Daniel Parker and Shamal Carter in District 6 in May.
The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Darrel Cook.
In District 7, incumbent Richard Rogers will have Republican primary opposition from Steve Floyd.
The winner will have no opposition in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.