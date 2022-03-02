JONESBORO — Some local legislators have drawn opposition for re-election this year, and two area mayors are seeking to become lawmakers.
The filing period for state and local partisan and nonpartisan judicial elections ended on Wednesday.
District 20 Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan will have opposition from Democrat Chenoa Summers in the November general election. Both are from Jonesboro.
On the western side of Craighead County, voters will have a choice between two Republicans for the redrawn Senate District 10. Incumbent Ronald Caldwell of Wynne faces a challenge from Democrat Cliff Hart, also of Wynne. The new district is expansive, extending from Egypt, through parts of Jackson, Poinsett, St. Francis and Arkansas counties, and all of Cross and Woodruff counties.
Incumbent Sen. Dave Wallace, a Republican, is unopposed in District 19, which includes part of northeastern Jonesboro, Brookland, eastern Craighead County and most of Mississippi counties.
Rep. Jack Ladyman of Jonesboro is opposed by fellow Republican Tom Elwood, also of Jonesboro. The winner will meet Libertarian Eric I. McGee of Jonesboro in the fall.
Rep. Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge will have to fend off a challenge from fellow Lawrence County Republican Coty W. Powers of Walnut Ridge in the primary. The winner faces Libertarian Cheryl Primm, a resident of Craighead County.
With State Rep. Joe Jett of Succees retiring from the House, two mayors and a justice of the peace seek to replace him in the newly-named District 1.
Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon and Greene County Justice of the Peace Jeremy Wooldridge, also of Marmaduke, will meet in the Republican primary, with the winner taking on Rector Mayor Teresa J. Roofe, a Democrat, in the general election.
Representatives Dwight Tosh of Jonesboro, Jon Milligan of Lake City, Jimmy Gazaway of Paragould and Johnny Rye of Trumann, all Republicans, are running unopposed.
Three people are running for prosecuting attorney in the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties. The winner will succeed Keith Crestman, who was appointed by the governor to complete the unexpired term of Scott Ellington, who is now a judge.
Corey Seats, a former deputy prosecutor, Martin E. Lilly, a current deputy prosecutor, both of Jonesboro, and Sonia Fonticiella, a private attorney and part-time public defender from Paragould, are seeking the position.
That election is during the May 24 primary. If a runoff is needed, it will be held as part of the November general election.
The 3rd Judicial District will also have a new prosecutor, as Ryan Cooper was also a gubernatorial appointee.
He is completing the term of longtime prosecutor Henry Boyce, who now is a judge.
John Pettie of Newport and Devon Holder of Maynard are seeking the position.
The district includes Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp and Randolph counties.
Also, current Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer of Jonesboro was unopposed in her bid for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
