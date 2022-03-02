HARRISBURG — Voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from for the County Judge position in Poinsett County primary with five out of the six candidates being republican.
In May voters will choose between Republicans John K. Hutchison, J. C. Carter, Billy Pilgrim, Louis Jones Sr. and Bobby New. The winner will then face-off against Independent Robert Hervey Jr. in November.
Republicans Josh Bradley and Matthew Miller will compete for the County Assessor position in May, as well.
Republican incumbents Sheriff Kevin Molder, County Treasurer Tammie Stanford, County Clerk Teresa O’Brien Rouse, Circuit Clerk Misty Russell and Coroner Butch Davis are running unopposed for their positions.
Tammie Slinkard faces James Lloyd Baker Sr., both are Republicans, for Justice of the Peace, District 5, in May’s primary. The winner will then run against Independent Gary W Henry Sr. in November’s race.
Democrat Wesley Hooper will face Republican Ronald D. Martin for Justice of the Peace, District 4, in the November election as well.
Nine of the 11 Justice of the Peace candidates will run unopposed this year, including: Democratic Incumbent Elizabeth T. Schwarz, District 2; Independent Incumbent Donnie Taylor, District 7; as well as Republican Incumbents Randy L. Jones, District 1; Carmack Sanders, District 3; Larry Fowler, District 6; Jerry Carter, District 9; Steve Jernigan, District 10; and Linda Hinton, District 11; and Republican Jordan Looney, District 8.
Voters will have to wait until November to choose the constable of the Greenwood Township, as Republican Incumbent Randy L Holt will face Democrat J.R. Boyd.
Other Constable positions that are unopposed include: Independent Incumbent Adam W. Farmer for Constable of the Bolivar Township, Republican Incumbent Dennis Lore for Constable of the Greenfield Township, Republican Incumbent Phil G. Smith for Constable of the Lunsford Township, Independent Incumbent Thomas Carlock for Constable of the Scott Township and Republican Rodney Stotts for Constable of the Willis Township.
Jonathan Redman will be running against E. Anthony Patterson for the Trumann School District, Zone 5, position in the school election, held in conjunction with the primary.
The other unopposed positions for the Trumann School District will include: R. Scott Taylor, Zone 1; Julienne Penter, Zone 3; and Kevin Bishop, Zone 4.
Judy Sharp, Zone 3, and Vickie Greene, Zone 4, will both run unopposed for the Marked Tree School District.
There will be seven unopposed candidates for the East Poinsett County School District, which include: Ricky Cox, Zone 1; J.P. Holiman, Zone 2; Keith Tyler, Zone 3; Robin Neal, Zone 4; Jeanette (Jeanne) Glover, Zone 5; Chris Kain, Zone 6; and Daniel Nooner, Zone 7.
The filling period ended at noon on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.