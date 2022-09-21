JONESBORO — A West Memphis man was arrested early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Sage Meadow Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taquarius Nash, 28, of the 1000 block of West Ferguson, West Memphis, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested.
Nash is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license, hazardous driving, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor failure to appear, tampering with evidence and failure to register a vehicle.
Police arrested Summer Moody, 23, of the 800 block of Aggie Road, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cartwright and West Center streets. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and no proof of insurance.
Police arrested Honesty Holt, 30, of the 700 block of Creath Avenue, on Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Hoover Avenue and North Bridge Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Summer Nicole Smith, 40, of the 1200 block of Thunderbird Drive, Hernando, Miss., on Monday morning in the 400 block of South McClure Street. She is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, felony warrant and obstructing governmental operations.
A Citgo service station, 5514 Stadium Blvd., told police Monday morning that a customer attempted to pay for goods with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone opened a toolbox in his truck in the 1200 block of Medallion Drive and stole tools worth $160.
A 55-year-old Harrisburg man reported his vehicle was stolen Monday afternoon while he was at work in the 3000 block of Browns Lane. The 2018 Hyundai Kona is valued at $18,000.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive and stole a pair of Suola So Kate shoes valued at $2,500.
