LEACHVILLE — Arkansas State Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, announced he will seek re-election to the Arkansas State Senate seat he has held since 2017.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of my district for the last four years,” said Wallace. “I look forward to getting a chance to discuss my record and accomplishments as we approach the election in 2022.”
Wallace serves as the chairman of the Senate Children and Youth Committee, which works with the appropriate agencies of Arkansas, agencies of the United States government and the Congress of the United States in the exchange and dissemination of information and in the development of legislation designed to coordinate planning and to find new ways to prevent both the young and elderly from falling through the cracks of our state bureaucracy.
Wallace also serves as the chairman of the Public Health – Senate Labor & Environment Subcommittee and the Arkansas Legislative Council-Personnel Committee and as vice-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, and on the Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee; Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development Committee; Legislative Joint Auditing, Arkansas Legislative Council; Public Health – Senate Health Services; Child Maltreatment Investigations Oversight Committee; ALC-JBC Personnel; JBC-Personnel; ALC-Game & Fish/State Police; Legislative Joint Auditing – State Agencies; Committee of the Whole – Senate; ALC-Administrative Rules.
