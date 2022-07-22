Bilbrey Joe and Linda Wallis have been honored as the 2022 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year.
Nestled on 250 acres of hill ground, the Bilbrey Century Farm is located near Smithville and is home to nearly 60 head of Black and Red Angus cattle, 31 head of sheep, 12 chickens, three dogs and one horse.
The land features ponds and creeks, which the family uses for recreational fun such as fishing and kayaking, as well as 80 fenced-in acres of woods. Fifty five acres of the farm are used to produce hay, which averages 500 to 1,000 bales per year.
Joe and Linda’s beautiful rustic home sits adjacent to their 25x40 square-foot high tunnel greenhouse which provides year-round produce, and their farm features historic memorabilia for decoration, such as antique tractors and his grandmother’s wash tubs.
“It’s a wholesome life here on the farm,” said Joe, who has been farming for 59 years. “Bilbrey Century Farm has been my home all of my life.”
Both Joe and Linda grew up on small family farms. “When I was young I was included in everything involved in operating a homestead farm,” Joe said. “As a teen, I raised state champion Hampshire pigs and used that interest to fuel my first college degree in animal science. When I married and my grandfather retired, I returned to the farm to continue the livestock production.”
Linda had a similar experience as Joe and grew up in a family of seven. “She was taught how to grow everything that her family would eat throughout the year,” Joe said. “As a teen, she was encouraged to raise vegetable crops to market for spending money, and she was an active 4-H member and competed in multiple areas related to agriculture.
Family legacy continues
Joe and Linda have two children, Joseph Heath Wallis and Wendie Allyson Phelps.
Heath lives with his wife, Tinna, and their son, Kylan, 16, in Tulsa. Wendie and her husband, Porter, live in Garden Plain, Kan., with their children, Mason, 12, and twins, Caroline and Maggie, eight.
Although Joe and Linda’s children live in other states, they remain active and interested in the family farm, which they will one day inherit.
Heath and Tinna maintain the farm’s website, which can be found at http://century.farm/, and assist in all technology-related issues that arise in the farm’s day to day operations.
Heath and Tinna’s son, Kylan, helps out on the farm during the summer months with projects such as fence painting and vegetable harvesting.
Joe and Linda’s daughter and son-in-law, Wendie and Porter, utilize their agriculture degrees in beef production and agronomy to assist farm productions, such as helping work cattle and harvesting hay when their schedule allows.
Wendie and Porter’s son, Mason, enjoys working with cattle and helping out with weedeating, while twins, Caroline and Maggie, enjoy watching the cattle being worked. “They will soon find their place here on the family farm,” said Joe.
Wallis farm is Arkansas Century Farm
Bilbrey Century Farm was founded in 1899 by Joseph S. Bilbrey and his wife, Fannie. Newt and Geneva Bilbrey continued the farming tradition, followed by W.A. and Oleta Bilbrey Wallis.
The farm has been passed down through generations and is currently operated by Bilbrey Joe Wallis and his family. Joe, whose father, W.A. Wallis, passed away from a horse accident when Joe was only four, began helping his mother, Oleta Bilbrey Wallis, on the farm at an early age.
“I was a part of every bit of the farming operation, alongside my mother,” Joe said. “At 80 years old, mother was still on the farm raking hay in the field.”
The farm, which has been recognized as an Arkansas Century Farm, is truly a family operation.
“The best part of being a farm family is the independence of it,” said Linda Bilbrey, Joe’s wife. “You just feel like you’re giving and getting the best you can. It feels like being close to God.”
Joe and Linda’s main goal at Bilbrey Century Farm is to maintain the integrity of the family farm that was started in 1899 by Joseph Bilbrey.
“We strive to keep our footprint small and utilize anything that can be recycled to make our farm more productive,” said Joe Wallis. “Through responsible farming practices, we have produced enough food for ourselves as well as our animals. Although we are not totally independent of conventional access to food and feed, we continue to strive toward that goal through research and better farming practices.”
