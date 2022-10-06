JONESBORO — An employee at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2811 Creek Drive, told Jonesboro police on Tuesday afternoon that a customer threatened “to shoot up the business.”
The incident happened after 3 p.m., according to a police report.
The suspect is listed as a 29-year-old woman.
No arrests have been reported.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Joshua Vickery, 32, at a hotel in the 3400 block of Access Road on Tuesday night after a 70-year-old Hyde Park, Utah, man called police to report his credit card number had been used to rent a hotel room in Jonesboro. Vickery is being held on suspicion of financial identity fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from the 4400 block of Sarah Street. The 2003 Dodge Ram is valued at $5,000.
A 56-year-old Fayetteville man who lives in the 5700 block of East Maywood Road told Jonesboro police his credit card was used at multiple locations in Jonesboro. The amount of charges totaled $4,198.
A 77-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that two items were stole from her lawn in the 2400 block of East Johnson Avenue. An iron gate is valued at $1,000 and two stained glass light are valued at $800.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that his vehicle was stolen from the 220 block of East Jackson Avenue. The 2013 Ford Edge is valued at $10,000.
