JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Pocahontas woman with several crimes stemming from an incident at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road.
Nicole Lynne Mann, 28, of the 1900 block of U.S. 62 West, was arrested Saturday after the store’s loss prevention team alerted Jonesboro police about an attempted shoplifting.
Mann was accused of trying to leave the store with $305 worth of merchandise without paying for it, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mann allegedly struck the loss prevention officer in the face before leaving with her 6-year-old daughter.
Mann tried to leave the parking lot with her daughter in the back seat unrestrained when a Jonesboro officer told her to exit the vehicle, the affidavit states. Mann put the vehicle in reverse, almost striking the officer. She then struck the officer in the chest before being restrained.
A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, meth residue, marijuana and a marijuana pipe.
Boling found probable cause to charge Mann with robbery, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, no child restraint, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest.
Boling set Mann’s bond at $25,000. Her next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Cetrick Crockett, 35, of Trumann, with third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor; $7,500 bond.
Melissa Benham, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Leah Anne Cowan, 23, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Andrea Jones, 22, of Clarksville, with felony failure to appear; $5,000.
Kaitlin McCoy, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Omar Soni, 31, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Jacob Haney, 32, of Paragould, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Nathaniel Rhodes, 40, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana; $150,000 bond.
Antonio Smith, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and shoplifting; $2,500 bond.
