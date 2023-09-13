WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge is getting closer to again having firefighters located on both sides of the railroad tracks that divide the city. Mayor Charles Snapp said that Fire Station 3, located where the old fire station and Fireman’s Hall was previously located on East Main Street, is getting closer to completion.

Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones said work is expected to be complete by the end of the year, but they are hoping the building might be available even sooner.

