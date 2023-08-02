WALNUT RIDGE — An investigation is underway after a victim came forward to police at the Walnut Ridge Police Department involving sexually explicit conduct between a minor and a 37-year-old man.
On July 25, the Walnut Ridge Police Department arrested Micheal Seth Woodson, 37, of Walnut Ridge, after he allegedly had inappropriate conversations with a female minor.
On Friday, he was charged with second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, an investigation into Woodson began after the stepmother of a minor female victim came forward with a complaint against Woodson on June 8, claiming to have found SnapChat conversations between her stepdaughter and Woodson.
After an initial investigation was conducted, officers found Woodson to be having inappropriate conversations with the female minor, even going as far as sending money to the juvenile in exchange for illicit photos. The affidavit claims the minor is friends with Woodson’s daughter, who is also under age.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the initial victim disclosed that while spending the night at a friend’s house in February, Woodson allowed her to drink alcohol (Fireball) and let her smoke his THC pod pen. The victim disclosed she was “pretty messed up” when they finally came in the house to go to bed.
“(The victim) disclosed that Woodson got into bed with the two girls and laid between them. She said Woodson began to grab her breasts very aggressive skin to skin under her shirt and bra,” according to the affidavit. “The victim said Woodson also put his hand under her pants and underwear rubbing her buttocks.
“On July 25, 2023, I interviewed Woodson about the incident. Post Miranda Woodson admitted that he did rub (the victim’s) buttocks, but it was on top of her clothes. Woodson denied touching (the victim’s) breasts,” the affidavit states.
During a search of Woodson’s Snap Chat, investigators found where Woodson had sent the juvenile photos and videos of himself, and photos and videos of the underage victim. In one instance, a video shows Woodson exposing himself with a second minor female in various undressed stages.
On Sunday, July 18, Woodson was interviewed by police. During questioning, Woodson identified the second juvenile female, but denied having sex with the victim or selling photos.
After leaving the interview, Woodson attempted suicide by consuming a large amount of Viagra and was briefly hospitalized.
The following day, on July 19, the mother of the second juvenile victim came forward to authorities and disclosed that Woodson was allegedly taking photos of her daughter and selling the photos online. She also disclosed that this had been going on for a couple of years.
On Thursday, July 22, members of Woodson’s family came forward to police with a backpack they found in their shed, which they stated did not belong to them. The family members stated that they had no knowledge of the backpack, which was filled with numerous SD storage cards, computer hard drives, memory sticks and devices for storing photos and video.
Woodson admitted to police that the backpack was his, and that he hid it in the shed with plans to later retrieve it. According to police, the backpack contained child pornography and images he found on the dark web.
Woodson was arrested and placed in the Lawrence County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and pandering or possessing medium depicting sexual conduct with a child. A no contact order was also placed on Woodson, with a bail set at $25,000.
According to Cooksey, the investigation is ongoing involving federal agents and additional charges are pending. Police believe their may be more victims, and ask that victims or anyone with further information contact the police department at 870-886-2525.
Woodson is scheduled to appear in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Sept. 13 in Walnut Ridge.
Sun Staff Writer Joe Schratz contributed to this report.
