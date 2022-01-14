JONESBORO — A Walnut Ridge man saw his temporary bond of $250,000 raised to $500,000 Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with multiple felonies.
Terry Duane Qualls, 35, of the 300 block of Chestnut Street, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana.
Qualls was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Lexington Suites, 2909 Kazi St., by agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force in conjunction with agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Arkansas Fugitive Task Force after they received information that Qualls was in the Jonesboro area, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Qualls was reported to be in a white passenger car with Mississippi tags in the company of an unknown female. Qualls had confirmed felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions with several of the charges involving firearms and the most serious offenses being Class Y felonies, the affidavit said.
It was reported to agents searching for Qualls, that he would attempt any means necessary to escape capture, and Qualls was reportedly always armed with a firearm.
According to the affidavit, “During surveillance on the Lexington Suites, a white Nissan passenger car with Mississippi tags was seen pulling into the back parking lot of the hotel. Agents were able to view Qualls in the passenger seat and a female driver. The vehicle stopped in the back of the lot and began reversing into a parking spot. Agents then took this opportunity to surround Qualls and the female who were still seated inside the vehicle. Upon seeing our presence, Qualls was seen yelling for the female driver to ‘GO GO GO.’
“At the time Qualls was telling the female, several agents were positioning themselves around the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle lunged forward as if (the driver) had let off the brake. She again put her foot on the brake, but both Qualls and the driver refused to exit the vehicle and follow the agents’ commands.”
An agent broke the back driver side window, allowing agents to reach inside the vehicle and unlock all the doors, the affidavit said. As soon as the doors were unlocked, agents had to physically remove Qualls from the vehicle where he was taken into custody.
After securing Qualls, agents found a .357-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds in the passenger seat where he was seated. Qualls, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms, the affidavit said. When searching Qualls, agents found two bags with about 22 grams of suspected Xanax tablets, a bags with about 6.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 4.6 grams of cocaine and 2.8 grams of marijuana. In the floorboard, agents found a lock box that contained a used meth pipe loaded with about 0.5 grams of suspected meth, about 1.2 grams of marijuana, about 1.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine and about 1 gram of suspected meth wrapped in aluminum foil.
Agents also found a box of .38 special ammunition containing 33 rounds.
At the hearing Friday, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Calaway told Boling that Qualls was out on three separate bonds totaling almost $200,000. She said a search of Qualls’ residence had turned up 13 firearms and controlled substances.
Calaway said she was filing papers in court to revoke Qualls’ bonds.
According to court documents, Qualls has been convicted of four felonies in Craighead and Pulaski counties and is facing felony charges in Greene County, as well.
Commented