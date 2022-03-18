JONESBORO — A judge gave a Walnut Ridge man at $35,000 bond Friday after she found probable cause to charge him with two offenses.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey charged Preston Tyler Spargo, 41, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation. He was arrested Wednesday after he was found asleep in his pickup truck with a roll of cut wire in the back of the truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Steven Metheny, 51, of Trumann, with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at a car wash attendant; $3,000 bond.
Rebecca Montgomery, 40, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and furnishing prohibited articles’ $5,000 bond.
Kyle Jones, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Ricky Nash, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony offenses relating to records; $25,000 bond
Terry Ross, 38, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery; $10,000 bond.
Rusty Collins, 35, of Caraway, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Phillip Forbs, 34, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
David Brown, 45, of Trumann, with probation violation and two misdemeanor failures to appear; total of $8,000 bond.
Datriana White, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $105,000 bond set by a circuit judge.
Tonya Webster, 41, of Monette, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Scott Williams, 37, of Manila, with probation violation; $3,000 bond.
Crystal Jones, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $2,500 bond.
Courtney Stutts, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Casey Ball, 33, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Angel Cude, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, parole violation, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond.
Michael McCoy, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Ashley Noel, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Ernest Gordon, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, parole violation and failure to appear; $8,500 total bond.
