The power of one person to make a difference can be astronomical. One example of this is Dr. Ryan Belcher, MD, MPH, a Walnut Ridge native whose humanitarian efforts are positively impacting others, one smile at a time.
Recently, Belcher took his third humanitarian trip to Kenya to perform surgeries on children with cleft lip and palate congenital deformities. The trip was made possible thanks to World Medical Mission’s Samaritan’s Purse, which provides a wide variety of opportunities for medical professionals to serve around the world.
World Medical Mission places Christian physicians, dentists and other medical professionals on short-term volunteer service assignments at mission hospitals and clinics in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Latin America and the Middle East.
Joining fellow surgeon Jared Christophel of Virginia, the two performed surgeries on 31 children at the CURE International Children’s Hospital in Kenya, which recruits patients who need surgeries but cannot afford it. While most surgeries are performed at CURE International, some procedures were performed at other locations as they had developed complications, such as a fistula (opening of the mouth into the nose) or bad scarring, which they also surgically corrected.
“In the United States the large majority of cleft lips are repaired when a child is three to five months of age and their cleft palate is repaired at 10 months to 13 months of age,” said Belcher. “Many of these children show up with un-repaired cleft lips/palate at much older ages. We performed surgeries on children aged three months to 14 years old.”
Belcher first began taking humanitarian trips during medical school in 2010 when he traveled with the Fellowship Church in Little Rock on a week-long mission trip to Honduras. He also spent a week doing humanitarian work at Mbingo Baptist Hospital in the Northwest Region of Cameroon in 2015 and took a week-long mission trip to the Philippines in 2016.
During the 2018-2019 year, Belcher was accepted into a Global Health Residency Scholarship Program at Emory and participated in a week-long global health curriculum, which culminated with a month-long trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he integrated with the Ear, Nose and Throat Program to teach, lecture and learn. He also participated in a mission trip to Guatemala City, Guatemala.
“More often than not, when I leave a humanitarian endeavor, I most always leave better than I was before,” Belcher said. “The ‘better’ is hard to quantify, but every humanitarian trip has its challenges, and navigating and overcoming those challenges makes me better. The unceasing joy and hope that the local staff, the surgeons, the nursing staff, and the patient families have, despite glaring health inequities, makes me better as a human and fills me with hope.
The continued relationships with local staff make me better. They make me a better advocate, a better teacher and a better friend.”
A 2005 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, Belcher received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 2009, and his M.D. in 2013 from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2018 he graduated residency with a global health distinguishment in otolaryngology at Emory University in Atlanta, followed by a fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital in 2018-2019. He obtained his Master of Public Health with a global health emphasis from Vanderbilt School of Medicine in 2021.
When asked how he decided to enter the medical field, Belcher admits that his family doctor, Dr. Ted Lancaster, played a big role in his decision. “He told me often since I was 10 years old that I would make a good doctor and that sunk into my consciousness as I was choosing to be a pre-med student at the University of Arkansas,” said Belcher.
“I now try to empower my pediatric patients in the same way. When I got to medical school, I was unsure of what kind of doctor I wanted to be because growing up in Walnut Ridge, you see that our family doctors in town are so skilled and diverse in their training that was all that I knew. I eventually zeroed in on ear, nose and throat surgery because I liked surgery and there is a good quality of life balance with the amount of surgery you do in this field and the relationships you get to have with your patients. Having a passion for global health and the spirit of Children’s Hospital helped me decide to sub-specialize as a pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeon.”
Belcher is an assistant professor of pediatric otolaryngology at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He is a surgical member of the Vanderbilt Cleft and Craniofacial team and Head and Neck Surgery team for the Department of Otolaryngology at Vanderbilt and is the surgical co-director of the Vanderbilt Pediatric Thyroid Nodule and Cancer Program.
He is also active in several organizations, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), American Cleft Palate/Craniofacial Association (ACPA) and the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology (ASPO). In Nashville, he also serves on the Next Generation Board for a non-profit healthcare organization called Siloam Health, which provides healthcare to the uninsured of middle Tennessee and refugee populations.
“The families are always so grateful. It is very common for parents to become very emotional after seeing their child for the first time after surgery given the dramatic transformation a cleft lip repair has on a child,” Belcher said. “I love what I do and plan to spend a life involved with global health endeavors.”
In addition to his humanitarian work, Belcher also goes a step above most doctors and makes it a point to remain connected to his patients through technology.
Using Whatsapp, email or any available technology, Belcher communicates with his patients and the community he serves by providing consults on surgical advice and education resources. He also provides requested supplies and equipment on humanitarian trips to ensure local physicians and surgeons can continue to operate.
“It is heartbreaking to know that there are those who can’t get access to the healthcare they need just based on the country they were born in or where they live,” said Belcher. “While we can’t solve this huge problem in a single surgical mission trip, the goal is to train and educate the healthcare workers in all accessible locations so that mission trips will become a thing of the past.”
According to Belcher, of 313 million procedures undertaken worldwide each year, only six percent occur in the poorest countries, where over a third of the world’s population lives. To complicate this matter, surgical services are often only exclusively concentrated in cities in low- and middle-income countries and reserved mostly for those who can pay for them.
“It is estimated that an additional 143.1 million operations are needed to meet the need in these countries. Unfortunately, there remains a shortfall of anesthesiologists, surgeons, including otolaryngology-head and neck surgeons, and ancillary healthcare workers to meet these needs,” Belcher said. “While the health disparities in the United States may not be as dramatic as those in low- and middle-income countries, they still are present.”
In 2021, Belcher received Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award and Best Oral Presentation Abstract, AAO-HNS, from Vanderbilt.
The son of Terry and Judy Belcher of Walnut Ridge, he and his wife, Morgan, live in Nashville.
When asked his goals for the future, Belcher said, “I will always want to continue to refine my surgical skills, be a better communicator with my patients and continue to develop relationships. My work goals are very important to me as I’ve been working for a long time to be in the position I am, but as I get older, the ancillary goals of being a better husband, a better sibling, a better son, and hopefully a father one day become much more important goals.”
