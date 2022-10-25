JONESBORO — Charles Frierson will be stepping down from the Jonesboro City Council in January after 16 years representing Ward 1 Position 1.
Seeking the opportunity to succeed him are Janice Porter, a long-time volunteer in community schools and churches; Kier Heyl, a software consultant and team leader for Rural Sourcing Inc.; and Guy Pardew Jr., vice president of Olympus Construction Co.
Porter, who holds bachelor and master’s degrees in math from the University of Memphis, has been married for 44 years to Dr. Revel Porter. They came to Jonesboro 38 years ago.
“And it was one of the best decisions we’ve ever made,” Porter said. “We love it here. It’s a great place to live and raise a family.”
She and her husband have four grown children and nine grandchildren. Two daughters still live and work in Jonesboro.
Porter, 2616 Duckswater St., has been a volunteer with St. Bernards Healthcare, the Jonesboro public schools and Walnut Street Baptist Church. She has held leadership position with parent-teacher organizations, the Delta Symphony Orchestra, the Northeast Arkansas Tennis, the NEA Visual Arts League and other causes.
“I love to make a difference and serve my community,” Porter said. “I get a lot of pleasure out of working with other people on common goals.”
Porter said she doesn’t have a set agenda for service on the council.
“I just want whatever issues come up before the council, I want to dig in and study and listen to voices from all sides and make the best decisions that I can,” Porter said. The devil’s in the details and so you have to look at the total package of any proposal that comes before the council. Generally, I’m conservative fiscally, and I want us to not overextend ourselves, that any new programs that we start that they be sustainable, and that I’m not opposed to tax increases, but the bar needs to be high as far as the good that would be accomplished with a tax increase.”
Though she didn’t mention gender in a recent interview with The Sun, only three women have served on the council in the past 20 years and only one is on the council now.
“I feel like that I have something to offer, my background, but I just have a different perspective, and I will put the time in to study and become well versed on any subject.
Heyl, 2106 Trinity Oaks Drive, and his wife, Rosemary, are the parents to two children aged 12 and five.
Heyl, a computer science graduate from Arkansas State University, said his experience in working with software designers from around the world would be an asset for city government.
“One thing I noticed is every single one of them has their own ideas of how to solve a problem, what’s the best solution,” Heyl said, “and part of my job is to bring them all together and come up with the commonalities and the best solution for the job at hand. And I feel like a lot of that translates to the city council.”
He said his platform is “Making things easier for the people of Jonesboro.”
Heyl said one of his priorities would be to advocate for better support for locally-owned business startups. He said he has talked to a lot of entrepreneurs who have expressed frustration in learning how to set up a business in Jonesboro.
“And a lot of people got a lot of runaround,” Heyl said. “They would go to one office only to discover they were to go to another office. And then when they got to that office, that office said, ‘That’s not really our responsibility, here’s where you really need to go.’”
Heyl proposes developing an online guide for setting up shop in Jonesboro.
“And I would love if that had another element to it where the people of Jonesboro could go onto that site and talk about the kinds of businesses they would like to see in Jonesboro,” Heyl continued. “If we’ve got people calling for a corner grocery store in downtown Jonesboro, then that might be a good indicator that we need a corner grocery store in downtown Jonesboro. Maybe someone could use the recognition of that need as a means to open that business.”
Pardew studied civil engineering at the University of Mississippi and construction management at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His family has been in business in Jonesboro since the 1940s.
“I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have a comfortable life, but there are individuals in this community that need help,” Pardew said. “Without going out of your way and trying to talk with them to find that out, you wouldn’t always know about it. With my job and being involved with some of the nonprofits, such as Habitat (for Humanity) and the Salvation Army, and even Veterans Village, I get unique perspectives and have a unique outlook. It’s given me a lot of exposure to different sides of this community and the different problems and challenges that individuals face, that I’m uniquely in a position to help.”
Pardew said communication from the city government and communication from residents to city leaders are key to making the city better.
He also said Jonesboro should use its status as the regional hub of Northeast Arkansas to reach out and help smaller communities in the region.
“Northeast Arkansas has a lot of small towns that rely on us for commerce,” Pardew said. “They rely on us for leadership. They rely on us to say, ‘This is what you need to do in your community.’”
He said the vast majority of cities in Arkansas don’t have full-time mayors or have access to the type of resources to even apply for financial assistance.
“To me, there’s a lot of impact that we can have to help the small towns around us for a more regional approach to problems that affect us all.”
Both Pardew and Heyl said the opening last year of Native Brew Works on Gee Street is serving as a catalyst for revival of what once was a leading part of town.
Pardew said he would like to see something happen with the abandoned General Electric plant off of Gee Street. The giant factory has been shuttered for decades.
“It may not be now, it may not be in the next three or five years, but the GE plant, that land could be an asset to this community,” Pardew said.
“Gee Street used to be Jonesboro’s second Main Street,” Heyl said. “It was a central hub to commerce and socialization. And I think it absolutely could be again. And I think Jonesboro is big enough now that it needs a second downtown area where we have that nice walkable space.”
Heyl said he would like to see more sidewalks and green spaces.
“I’d like to see the loosening of zoning laws to make sure there is going to be room for people to grow, but as it revitalizes it is not going to push people out,” Heyl said. He said several people are actively preserving older structures in the neighborhood and would like to see establishment of an improvement district to help encourage further revitalization.
Pardew acknowledges that he moved out of Ward 1 after filing for the position, but intends to move back before election day.
He plans to live at 1005 W. Jefferson Ave. after the current owner makes certain needed repairs.
“It’s a very, very old historic house, that’s kind of what I enjoy,” Pardew said, adding that historic preservation is part of what makes Ward 1 unique. “A lot of people would rather see things demolished. I’ve done a ton of work on a lot of old buildings in Ward 1.”
Pardew said he recently bought an eight-unit apartment building on West Huntington Avenue and is in the beginning stages of converting what was a crime-infested slum into comfortable housing.
“I realized it was probably the worst property on Huntington when I bought it, but that was my goal, to clean it up.”
