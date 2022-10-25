JONESBORO — Charles Frierson will be stepping down from the Jonesboro City Council in January after 16 years representing Ward 1 Position 1.

Seeking the opportunity to succeed him are Janice Porter, a long-time volunteer in community schools and churches; Kier Heyl, a software consultant and team leader for Rural Sourcing Inc.; and Guy Pardew Jr., vice president of Olympus Construction Co.

inman@jonesborosun.com