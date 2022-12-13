LITTLE ROCK — Lake City native Wes Ward will stay on as secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday.

“As the current secretary of agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Sanders said. “He’s also done this work over the last seven years while continuing to serve our nation in uniform, giving credence to his character and dedication. Agriculture is the backbone of Arkansas’ economy, and I am proud that our hardworking Arkansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and foresters help feed and supply the state, nation, and world. As governor, we will work together to ensure that we remain a global leader.”