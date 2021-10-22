OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Alumni Association announced elected officers for 2021-22 at its annual meeting on Oct. 9 as part of Homecoming activities at the University of Mississippi.
Dr. Bob Warner (BA 79, MD 83), of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was named president, a one-year term that changes each Homecoming.
Warner is a partner at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Surgical Clinic in Paragould, where he is chief of surgery and vice chief of staff, and an assistant professor of surgery at NYIT Medical School in Jonesboro. He was the charter president of the Northeast Arkansas Ole Miss Alumni Club and is active in Rotary International at the local, national and international levels.
“I am appreciative and humbled to serve in this capacity,” Warner said. “I especially want to thank our immediate past president, Lampkin Butts, for his efforts. His solid leadership helped us navigate a steady course in an unprecedented time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.