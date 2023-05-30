JONESBORO — A 17-year-old suspect in a January shooting was ordered rearrested last week after getting into trouble in Cross County, court documents show.
Dillion Akira Norris of Forrest City, who will turn 18 in August, is charged with felony committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery, theft by receiving of a firearm and intimidating a witness involving the Jan. 12 shooting of a juvenile at an apartment building in Jonesboro.
He was ordered held on a $1 million bond. However, he was released April 12 after prosecutors failed to formally file charges within 60 days of his arrest. The charges were filed April 13, and a condition of his release was that he commit no crimes.
Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason asked a judge to revoke his bond and issue an arrest warrant for Norris after police arrested him May 22 in Cross County on charges of driving without a license, possessing of marijuana and reportedly threatening officers. He was taken back into Craighead County custody on Wednesday, court records show.
Norris is next scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on July 21 with his trial set for Aug. 7.
His co-defendant, 16-year-old Ethan Malik Daniels, also of Forrest City, faces the same charges as Norris, plus five counts of aggravated assault. He has the same court dates as Norris.
Prior to Norris’ new arrest, the two suspects’ public defenders had filed motions to have their cases transferred to juvenile court.
