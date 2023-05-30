JONESBORO — A 17-year-old suspect in a January shooting was ordered rearrested last week after getting into trouble in Cross County, court documents show.

Dillion Akira Norris of Forrest City, who will turn 18 in August, is charged with felony committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery, theft by receiving of a firearm and intimidating a witness involving the Jan. 12 shooting of a juvenile at an apartment building in Jonesboro.