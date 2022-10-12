JONESBORO — A felony warrant led to the arrest of two Jonesboro men on Monday.
Carson Winter, 54, and Terry Hill, 44, both of the 2200 block of Hurst Street, were found to be in possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Hill had a felony warrant through the Arkansas Parole Board. Jonesboro police officers went to his residence to serve the warrant.
Officers entered the residence and found drugs and paraphernalia.
In other police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that her vehicle was stolen from the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive. The 2014 Ford Explorer is valued at $15,000.
Police arrested Cody Grimes, 26, Tuesday morning after police were called to the 5300 block of East Nettleton Avenue about a break-in Grimes is being held on suspicion of breaking or entering and first-degree criminal mischief.
Police arrested Felipe Morales, 45, of the 400 block of West Forrest Street, on Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Dan Avenue and North Gee Street. Morales is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 gram but less than 10 grams, felony tampering with evidence, fictitious tags, no driver’s license and failure to appear.
A 41-year-old Bono man told police Monday that someone used his personal information to purchase $1,344.27 from Academy Sports.
Police arrested Eduardo Hernandez, 31, of the 300 block of Rogers Street, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Blankenship Road and North Culberhouse Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and expired tags.
A 66-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen in the 3000 block of Woodsprings Road. The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is valued at $20,000.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Sunday night that a 54-year-old man forced his way into her apartment in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street and assaulted her.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that someone stole tools from his residence in the 2800 block of Craighead Road 780. The tools are valued at $1,050.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies Monday night that someone stole a trailer from the 500 block of Craighead Road 774. The trailer is valued at $400.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies Friday night that someone entered his residence in the 1600 block of Craighead Road 202 and stole four firearms. A Remington 12-gauge shotgun valued at $300, a 12-gauge Berretta valued at $700, a 20-gauge Mossberg valued at $300 and a .45-caliber Glock valued at $550 were taken.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his residence in the 1400 block of South Caraway Road and stole a $200 vacuum.
A 39-year-old Ash Flat man told Jonesboro police Friday night someone stole his vehicle in the 400 block of Forrest Street. The 2005 Dodge Caravan is valued at $1,500.
Police arrested Preston Jack Davis, 21, of the 4700 block of Morton Drive, on Saturday morning at the intersection of Burke Avenue and South Main Street after threatening to kill a police officer. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and probation violation.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of Belt Street. The 2012 Chrysler is valued at $6,000.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive and stole a safe. The $40 safe contained $11,000 in cash.
