WBU’s Putman trains new pastors in rural Uganda

WALNUT RIDGE — Dr. Rhyne Putman, vice president for academic affairs at Williams Baptist University and pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Walcott, recently led a training event for new pastors and church planters in a rural village near Zirobwe, Uganda.
Over the course of two days, Putman led nearly 200 attendees, some of whom came from Pentecostal and Seventh-day Adventist backgrounds, through The Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Each attendee received a workbook that went line-by-line through the Southern Baptist statement of faith, covering relevant scripture references along the way. The book was written in English and Luganda, the most widely spoken language in Uganda.
Many of the church leaders in attendance were very new to the ministry.
“I met one pastor who had only been leading a church for six months, with no previous pastoral experience. Family members encouraged him to lead the church when the previous pastor moved to another village,” Putman commented.
The response from the attendees was overwhelmingly positive. After a day and a half of teaching with a translator, Putman opened up the floor for questions from the audience. He spent nearly three hours answering questions about doctrinal topics, biblical interpretation, Christian ethics and church leadership.
Many of the pastors at the event said that they would be taking the material based on the BFM2000 to their churches in an effort to explain Baptist beliefs and practices.
Putman said that he hopes more Arkansas Baptists can get involved in discipleship efforts like this one. He is especially hopeful that Arkansas churches would catch a vision for supporting worldwide theological education.
Roughly 84 percent of Ugandans identify as Christian, though Baptists account for less than 1 percent of that number.
