WBU’s Putman trains new pastors in rural Uganda

Dr. Rhyne Putman, vice president for academic affairs at Williams Baptist University, leads a service in a rural village near Zirobwe, Uganda. Putman was there to lead a training event for new pastors and church planters in that country.

 Submitted photo

WALNUT RIDGE — Dr. Rhyne Putman, vice president for academic affairs at Williams Baptist University and pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Walcott, recently led a training event for new pastors and church planters in a rural village near Zirobwe, Uganda.

Over the course of two days, Putman led nearly 200 attendees, some of whom came from Pentecostal and Seventh-day Adventist backgrounds, through The Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Each attendee received a workbook that went line-by-line through the Southern Baptist statement of faith, covering relevant scripture references along the way. The book was written in English and Luganda, the most widely spoken language in Uganda.