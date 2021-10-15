JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was being held Friday on a $500,000 bond after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with a list of drug and firearm crimes.
Jacquel K. Jackson, 3707 School St., was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.
Jackson was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his residence, according to a Jonesboro police report. Agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted an investigation and had Jackson’s residence under surveillance, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Agent Brett Nolen watched as two vehicles pulled into the parking lot and people entered Jackson’s apartment and left soon after, Nolen wrote.
“Through my training and experience in narcotics-related investigations, this activity is often time indicative of narcotics transactions,” Nolen wrote.
Soon after Jackson left his apartment and walked to his vehicle, where agents went up to him. Jackson is on probation from Crittenden County.
A search of Jackson’s apartment was then conducted.
Inside, agents found a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun, an American Tactical 300 Blackout AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine, 1,517 suspected oxycodone tablets, almost 1 ounce of cocaine, two doses of LSD, almost 5 pounds of marijuana, $15,689 in cash, several sets of digital scales and sandwich bags.
