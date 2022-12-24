221224-JS-snowy-intersection

Frigid winds blow powdered snow across the Marion Berry Parkway intersection early Friday morning as traffic travels on the icy roads in Jonesboro. With the extremely low temperatures, roads were covered in some areas and patchy in others.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Some residents found themselves without power after the blistery cold and icy conditions of Thursday night’s winter storm caused havoc to Northeast Arkansas power companies.

Entergy and Craighead Electric customers were hit a bit hard then City Water and Light customers.