JONESBORO — Some residents found themselves without power after the blistery cold and icy conditions of Thursday night’s winter storm caused havoc to Northeast Arkansas power companies.
Entergy and Craighead Electric customers were hit a bit hard then City Water and Light customers.
Slade Mitchell, spokesman for City Water and Light, said on Friday morning that they hadn’t had any major issues in Jonesboro.
“We’ve had some isolated outages here and there for various reasons, but nothing major,” Mitchell said.
According to their outage map on Friday morning, CWL only had seven outages with the majority of those along Hilltop Drive near East Johnson Ave. Those seven all had service restored by the end of the day.
Marti Hook, communications coordinator for Craighead Electric Cooperative, said Friday morning that they had experienced scattered outages off and on.
Although Hook said there had been a few downed lines and broken poles, she said that the majority outages were due to damage to circuits that kept opening up and cutting electricity off to different areas, much like throwing a breaker in your home when too many things are plugged in to an outlet.
“The lines are being over loaded,” Hook said, “It’s cold and right at holiday time so people are using more appliances.”
She said that as of Friday morning they had around 525 customers without power scattered across several counties they cover, including Craighead, Lawrence and Greene counties.
“We are working hard to get power restored,” she said; and, according to the Craighead Electric Cooperatives’ outages map, these numbers dwindled throughout the day. By 2:30 p.m., there were 20 outages compared to 304 earlier in Craighead County, 13 compared to 137 in Greene County, 15 compared to 46 in Lawrence County, two compared to four in Poinsett County, four compared to nine in Cross County and zero compared to three in Sharp County. Jackson County was showing an increase with four outages compared to one earlier in the day.
Brandi Hinkle, communications specialist for Entergy Arkansas, said on Friday morning that they too had several customers without power with a little under 1200 outages at that time.
However, she said that their outages were primarily due to line damage caused by falling limbs.
“We have crews working hard to get everyone’s power back up,” Hinkle said. “But in extreme cold like this, we have to monitor our crews to make sure that they take breaks and don’t get to cold because they run risk of frostbite and hypothermia.”
She said that crews had already been working through the night and would continue until that get everyone’s power restored.
Hinkle also provided a few helpful tips, such as keeping cell phones charged in case of loss of power, hooking appliances directly to generators and being conservative with power usage.
“I understand that it is Christmas and everyone is trying to get their baking done and it is cold so we are plugging in more heaters, but we have to be conservative so that everyone can be warm and safe.”
According to Entergy’s outages map, their numbers had also steadily decreased throughout the day with no outages left in Craighead County by 2:30 p.m. compared to 253 earlier that morning, 77 compared to 109 in Jackson County, zero compared to one in Lawrence County, 65 compared to 97 in Mississippi County, eight out of 299 in Poinsett County and one compared to nine in Sharp County. Outages had increased in two counties: with four compared to zero in Cross County and two compared to zero in Greene County.
Hinkle said they were expecting various outages to continue through Saturday, but they would be keeping their customers updated through their posts on social media.
