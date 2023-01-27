PARAGOULD — Just days after a Paragould School District school bus was involved in an accident, a person was taken to a hospital after a bus/vehicle accident in front of Greene County Tech Primary School Thursday morning, according to Paragould police.
School officials said four people were hurt on the GCT bus, all receiving minor injuries. Paragould police did not have any specifics on the condition of the person in the vehicle who was taken to the hospital.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.
The school district posted on its website that a Greene County Tech school bus was struck by a vehicle that crossed over into the bus lane in front of the primary school.
Later, GCT Superintendent Scott Gerrish confirmed that the four people on the bus who were hurt suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by school nurses.
Authorities responded early Monday morning to an accident involving a Paragould school bus, school officials said.
According to IDriveArkansas, the accident happened on Highway 135, nearly a mile and a half south of Highway 34, in the Oak Grove Heights area.
There were no injuries reported in the accident. School officials also said the bus and the private vehicle involved in the accident were operable after the accident.
The students who were on the bus were delivered to their respective schools for classes Monday, the district said on its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.