220805-JS-tax-free-photo

John Howland, an assistant department leader at Kroger, opens boxes on Thursday morning at the Jonesboro store in preparation for the Arkansas tax-free weekend. Assistant Store Leader Gary Phillips said the tax-free weekend is always busy as shoppers take advantage of the savings while preparing to go back to school.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

According to the National Retail Federation, families are expected to spend a total of $37 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, tying last year’s record-breaking number.

To help parents save, Arkansas is hosting a back-to-school sales tax holiday, which will waive taxes on select essential items under $100.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.