JONESBORO — Greene County had the second-most new virus cases in the state last week, according to a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health. But Pulaski County had nearly 59 percent of all the state’s new infections, 433 of 739, from April 18 through Sunday. The statewide total was up by 37.4 percent from the previous seven-day total of 538.
Greene County recorded 69, or 9.33 percent of the state’s total, during that seven-day period. Of those, 44 were reported on Wednesday and another 15 were reported the following day.
Craighead County, which ranked fifth statewide, had 40 new infections.
Active cases rose statewide by 26.7 percent to 1,268. Active cases in Greene and Craighead counties skyrocketed, from 8 to 74 in Greene and from 20 to 48 in Craighead.
Clay, Craighead, Cross, Jackson and Mississippi counties added one person each to the state’s death toll, which rose by 17 statewide. Since the pandemic began, Arkansas officials have blamed the deaths of 11,371 on COVID-19, at least as a contributing factor.
While new cases are rising in many places across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday listed only 40 counties nationwide with high levels of community spread. Those counties were primarily in western New York state, Maine, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. All of Arkansas is classified low level of community spread.
On Monday, the health department reported 40 new cases, including four in Craighead County; two each in Mississippi and Poinsett counties; and one each in Greene and Lawrence counties.
As of Monday, COVID-related hospitalizations totaled 47 statewide, including three in Northeast Arkansas.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, April 18 through Sunday:
Craighead – 40 new cases, (decrease of 35 from last week); 48 active cases (increase of 25); 329 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 69 new cases (increase of 62); 74 active (increase of 64); 172 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 7 new cases (decrease of 3); 17 active cases (decrease of 5); 63 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 5 new cases (increase of 3); 9 active (increase of 2); 77 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 5 new case (increase of 4); 7 active (increase of 2); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 8 new cases (increase of 3); 17 active cases (increase of 8); 210 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 3 new cases (decrease of 3); 8 active cases (unchanged); 88 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 1 new case (decrease of 1); 3 active cases (decrease of 1); 83 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 11 new cases (increase of 11); 12 active cases (increase of 8); 93 deaths (unchanged).
