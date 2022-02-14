JONESBORO — While positive tests for the coronavirus increased last week in Craighead County, surrounding counties showed declines, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department Health found.
Between Feb. 7 and Sunday, Craighead recorded 596 new cases of the virus, an increase of 32, or 5.7 percent, from the previous seven-day period. The county reported 200 cases in one day last week. In the same week, new infections in Greene County dropped by 29.1 percent, from 285 to 202.
Four Northeast Arkansas counties recorded COVID-related deaths, including 12 in Craighead, five in Greene, two in Poinsett and one each in Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 7 through Sunday:
Craighead – 596 (85.1 per day, up from 80.6 last week); 645 active cases (down from 1,044); 294 total virus-related deaths (increase of 12).
Greene – 202 new cases (28.9 per day, down from 40.7); 338 active (down from 537); 155 deaths (increase of 5).
Lawrence – 107 new cases (5.9 per day, down from 15.3); 113 active (down from 186); 67 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 110 new cases (15.7 per day, down from 24.7); 194 active (down from 325); 111 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 183 new cases (26.1 per day, down from 30.4); 221 active cases (down from 391); 175 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 85 new cases (12.1 per day, down from 19.3); 136 active cases (down from 218); 53 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 61 new cases (8.7 per day, down from 22); 190 active cases (down from 247); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 43 new cases (6.1 per day, down from 15.4); 84 active cases (down from 144); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 63 new cases (9 per day, down from 39.3); 137 active cases (down from 187); 81 deaths (unchanged).
On Monday, the health department reported 834 new cases statewide, including 16 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 133 new cases, followed by 74 in Washington County and 69 in White County.
The new numbers were based on the results of 2,186 tests.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Mississippi County had 8; followed by Greene, 7; Poinsett, 6; Randolph 4; Jackson, 3; Clay, 2; and Cross and Lawrence counties with 1 each.
Statewide, the death toll rose by 32, to 10,097. Monday’s reported deaths included one resident each from Craighead, Greene and Mississippi counties.
Active cases statewide dropped by 2,887 Monday to 16,278.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 10 to 1,082, while the number of those patients on ventilators rose by 2 to 165. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 125, including 10 on ventilators. That’s down by 1 from Sunday.
