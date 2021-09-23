WEINER — Have you ever had a novel published? Do you know anyone who wrote a novel and had it published? Eighteen gifted and talented students in grades 4-6 did just that during the 2020-2021 school year.
As pandemic numbers were on the rise last year, teacher Patricia Hesse decided to do something with her students she had thought about doing for years — something that could be continued with remote learning if necessary. She decided to get kids involved in the joy of writing by encouraging them to write the book they'd always wished they could read — a novel.
This first involved learning how novels are constructed. Most of the first semester was spent understanding how to develop characters, create an intriguing plot and use setting, dialogue and "problems" to move the story. Next, each student began planning his/her novel in mid-November.
When students returned from Christmas, they began writing, using Google docs. Their focus was strictly on content. Hesse served as editor. At this stage, she would insert comments in the form of questions that helped students understand areas that were unclear or were not moving the plot forward. Students would then edit those parts.
While the final outcome would be a published novel, the main goal of the project was perseverance, Hesse said. Students had to meet a weekly goal of 2,000 words each week (fourth-graders had a 1,000 word a week goal). The first three weeks many struggled to reach the goal and had to work at home also.
However, when February rolled in, students were achieving the weekly goal within class periods and editing the content comments as well.
The novels were finished about three weeks before school was out; however, work was not over, Hesse said. Students then wrote their dedications, the blurb for the back cover, the synopsis for the front jacket and author biography for the back inside jacket. After school was out, Hesse worked on editing the novels for correct punctuation, etc.
The finished novels were sent to Lulu Publishing Co. the middle of June. The novels average about 20,000 words.
On Sept. 1, families and the young authors gathered under the pavilion by the school for a special award ceremony followed by a book signing. Each student received a free book. The school purchased a copy of each book for the G.T. classroom, the literacy teacher's classroom and for the school library — those books are covered with the plastic jackets seen in libraries so students can check them out and read them, Hesse said.
Parents and relatives also order several books, both to keep and as gifts for relatives and friends.
The awards given that evening are: Ava Jones, Best Action Writing Award; Rylee Bush, Interesting Places Award; Sam Sullins, Creative World Award; Troy Bodeker, Most Memorable Quote Award; Xander McKenzie, Funniest Characters Award; Amelia Richardson, Best Friendship Novel Award; Klaire Sutton, Important Lessons Novel Award; Benton Pimentel, Best Antagonists Award; Scarlet Morgan. Keep You Guessing Award; Brae Faulkner, Plot Twist Award; Brody Pickle, Believable Characters Award; Diggs Faulkner, Best Protagonist Award; Kylie Busby, Best Use of Setting Award; Marley Greeno, Best Suspense Novel Award; Peyton Zirbel, Most Challenging Story-line Award; Mack Walls, Imagination Award; Jax Cunningham, Best Crafted Novel Award; and Eve Jones, Best Seller Award.
