JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a West Memphis man Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Word Avenue and North Fisher Street, according to a police report.
Tony McKenzie, 25, of the 1200 block of East Tyler Street, was found to be in possession of 6.5 grams of barbiturates, according to the report.
McKenzie is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Police arrested Jonathan Suits, 45, of the 3700 block of Matlock Drive, on Wednesday afternoon after the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit followed him to a residence in the 4500 block of Southwest Drive due to Suits having a felony warrant out of Conway County. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Pedro Ballin, 47, and John Blancett, 53, both of the 1200 block of North Patrick Street, on Wednesday evening. Ballin is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Blancett was released after posting bond for misdemeanor failure to appear.
A 32-year-old Bono man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning that someone stole lumber from a construction site in the 2700 block of Craighead Road 425. The lumber is valued at $1,758.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.