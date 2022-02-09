JONESBORO — Westside Consolidated School District has been working on plans for a new high school building for the past three years. Those plans are about to come to fruition, according to Superintendent Scott Guantt.
Guantt said on Tuesday that the district is finalizing plans for the new high school building, which will be constructed between the existing high school building and Highway 91.
“The plans have been sent for approval, which we hope to have by April,” he said. “We hope to be able to break ground by May.”
The new school is estimated to cost between $6.5 and $7 million.
Guantt said that no change in millage would be needed to fund the project, noting that part of the funding for the project will be coming from a $2.1 million partnership fund with the State of Arkansas. He said the remainder would come from the school’s building fund, which is basically the district’s savings account.
The facility will take 12 to 15 months to construct, but Guantt said they hope to have the new high school ready for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The new building will be 32,000 square feet and will include a new cafeteria and 11 new classrooms,” he said, noting that the old cafeteria would also be remodeled to add an additional five classrooms on top of that for a total of 16 new classrooms.
“We are excited about the opportunities it will provide for our students and our community.” Gauntt said.
