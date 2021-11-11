JONESBORO — Westside High School color-guards use flagpoles to fend off the horde of zombies in tattered band uniforms during the Warrior Marching Band’s apocalyptic routine.
The students ripped up old uniforms and applied colorful makeup as they went all in this year, winning third place at 2021 ASBOA State Marching Contest on Nov. 1 at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“We have won a total of 35 awards this year, including the ‘Most Entertaining Band’ award at both the A-State Open and the Mid-south Marching Classic competitions.” said Nathan Bratten, director of bands and chairman of fine arts at Westside High School. He added that they broke the 10-year-old school record of 23 awards.
Bratten has be teaching at WHS for 21 years and said this was the band’s first time to place at state.
Gunner Cline, WHS senior and saxophone player, said, it was the best year to be a senior.
“It was a surreal and incredible season,” Cline added. “It was so much fun dressing up and modifying the uniforms. I think the band was more unified than it has ever been. We all practiced together together and on our own time.”
Cline added that the group had been a traditional marching band, so they had to overcome common obstacles.
“So we all focused on and discussed the judge’s critiques at the different competitions and ran with it,” he said.
It was a tough year but the students excelled, Bratten said.
“The band has only 46 members, which makes it harder to hide any flaws in the routine,” Bratten said. “Plus, all but two members of the entire squad was out due to COVID-19 for much of the season and had to learn their complete routine in about a week.”
Bratten added that more than half the marchers and four of the five color-guard are first-year band members, so they put in a lot of time and effort.
“This was the coolest thing I have ever done.” said Blake Goforth, WHS junior and the band drum major. “We had a lot of ups and downs this year, but we really wanted to do good. We had to be of one mind. We wanted show people how passionate and enthusiastic we were. So many of us teared up at state because we felt like it wasn’t even our best run and we knew we could do better, but it was still such a great feeling to know that all of our hard work had really paid off.”
It was the school’s third time to ever go to state and they received standing ovations from other bands, said Bratten.
He said they received a letter from a band parent in Arlington, Texas, asking why they were not at the Band of America competition. Bratten said that they hadn’t even considered trying out for Band of America until now.
“That is such a competitive and cutthroat competition,” Bratten said. “I just want to keep it a fun and positive experience for the kids – but who knows what next year will bring.”
