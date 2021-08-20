JONESBORO — Westside School Board members will consider Monday approving the spending plan for $3.745 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
As part of the guidelines, Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said schools are required to spend 20 percent of those monies on learning loss.
“We are spending money on curriculum, training, summer school and scholar academies,” Gauntt said. “We are going to help these kids get caught back up.”
Other items on the agenda include:
Face covering requirements.
Enrollment.
Curriculum map update approval.
WSD Scholar Academy employee pay approval.
Edgenuity invoice approval.
Apptegy invoice approval.
Smart board purchases approval.
Technology inventory deletion.
Student transfers.
Building fund transfer approval.
Financial report.
School board members will meet at 7 p.m. in the Westside High School library, 1630 AR-91, in Jonesboro.
