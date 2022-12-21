JONESBORO — A Bono man, who was arrested in November for allegedly assaulting three Westside coaches, led law enforcement on a low-speed chase Sunday from Jonesboro to Sedgwick.

David Edward McFall, 53, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 120, is accused of hitting Bobby Engle, the assistant athletic director and football coach, Ryan Childers, a basketball coach, and David Smith, an assistant basketball coach, on Nov. 18.

