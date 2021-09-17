JONESBORO — Westside School Board will be meeting on Monday night to discuss more about the COVID-19 situation.
Amanda Eaton, who asked to be on board agenda, wants to speak against the mask mandate. Dr. Jeremy Swymn, an orthopedic surgeon, as well as Dr. Shane Speights are also on the agenda to speak in support of the mask mandate.
Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the board will be addressing the issue at every board meeting.
Other items on the agenda expected to be considered include:
Enrollment.
DESE minority teacher and enrollment plan.
Agri barn fan proposal.
Salary increase report.
G/T handbook.
Redistricting proposal.
2016 school bond.
Inventory deletion approval
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center at 1630 Hwy 91 West.
