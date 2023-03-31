JONESBORO — Women from across the are area gathered to hear the inspirational words of speakers with the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) as they discussed the economic mobility of Arkansas women and girls on Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
Arkansas Women’s Commissioner Cherisse Jones-Branch stated on Thursday that this event was part of a statewide tour celebrating the organization’s 25-year anniversary.
“We are moving around the state to meet with women and organizations to further women’s progress,” Jones-Branch said, noting that the WFA has been the leading statewide foundation to focus solely on the economic mobility and security of women and girls in Arkansas through collaboration and targeted philanthropic investment.
“We are talking about the great work the organization does and the amazing accomplishments of women who have become leaders in their community and across the state,” she said, explaining that they want everyone to see the work that the organization has done over the last 25 years and the even greater work that they will do over the next 25.
She said that they will capitalize on what they have already done and strive to do it better and with additional organizations.
According to the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas website, the organization was founded in 1998 with the consistent guiding principles of understanding the diverse needs and realities facing women and girls so they can respond through purposeful action and engaged philanthropy as an investment in women and girls for stronger families and communities.
The event, which was hosted by A-State and the ASU Women’s Leadership Center, included speakers such as Jones-Branch, WFA CEO Anna Beth Gorman, Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, WFA Director of Development Becky Flynn, WFA Director of Strategic Programs and Initiatives Maddie Spickard and WFA board member LaTeasha Gaither-Davis, according to a press release from the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas.
These speakers discussed topics such as the current status of Arkansas women in the workforce and economy and provided recommendations from the Arkansas Women’s Commission Report, which is a statewide report analyzing the state’s workforce and barriers impacting women.
The press release also states that through grant-making, research and the Girls of Promise and Women Empowered initiatives, the WFA invests in real solutions that allow women and girls to move up the economic ladder and reach their full potential.
“It is the WFA’s belief that improving the lives of women and girls not only advances gender equity but also improves the health and wealth of families, communities and the state as a whole,” the release said.
For more information about the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas visit their website at WomensFoundationArkansas. org.
