Local business woman and entrepreneur Sonya Sanders (from left) speaks with Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) representatives Maddie Spickard and Kristen Phantazia Smith after the WFA presentation on Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. The event was part of a statewide tour of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas celebrating it’s 25-year anniversary.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Women from across the are area gathered to hear the inspirational words of speakers with the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) as they discussed the economic mobility of Arkansas women and girls on Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Women’s Commissioner Cherisse Jones-Branch stated on Thursday that this event was part of a statewide tour celebrating the organization’s 25-year anniversary.