Each year Christians embark on spiritual journeys that culminate with Easter celebrations. Easter is preceded by a period of six weeks that begins on Ash Wednesday in Western churches and ends the Thursday before Easter Sunday. In Eastern churches only, Lent begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter and ends on Friday nine days before Easter.

During Lent, Christians participate in fasting, repentance, self-denial, spiritual discipline and other preparations for Easter. According to the resource Learn Religions, the Lenten season was established to serve as a time for reflection on Jesus Christ, particularly to be more aware of his suffering and sacrifice.