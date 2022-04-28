JONESBORO — Westside Consolidated High School Air Force JROTC (WHS/AFJROTC) Cadet Major Hunter Walpole has been selected as the Air Force JROTC and Air Force Association (AFA) Cadet Leadership Award winner at the Arkansas State level for the 2021-22 school year, recognizing him as the number one AFJROTC Cadet in Arkansas.
This award, which was established four years ago, has been awarded to a WHS/AFJROTC cadet at the state level each year it has been presented.
Scott Gauntt, Westside Consolidated School District superintendent, said in an email last week that this is the third year that HQ AFJROTC and AFA have presented the award and that a WHS AFJROTC cadet has been selected as the Unit Winner each year.
“Major Scott Norman runs this unit with support from Sargent Peter Mamula,” Gauntt said. “They, along with our cadet corps, do an amazing job here on campus.”
Major Scott Norman, Westside High School senior aerospace science and Air Force JROTC instructor, said on Monday that he has had the privilege of teaching all three of the award-winning cadets, including Walpole, over the last six years that he has taught at WHS.
“Cadet Luke Walz was the state winner in 2019, and Cadet Laityn Tippy was the state, regional and overall national winner in 2020,” Norman said. “Both of these former cadets are now enrolled at the Air Force Academy, where they will graduate and commission as Air Force Officers. The award was suspended last school year due to COVID.”
Norman said that every school year, each of the about 900+ AFJROTC units from 42 states across the United States and at several overseas locations nominate their top junior cadet for the AFJROTC and AFA Leadership Award, recognizing them as the top cadet at their unit.
From these over 900 unit winners, he said that the HQ AFJROTC reviews each cadet, including their leadership experience, participation, academic performance or GPA, physical fitness performance and community service involvement and then select a winner for each state, he said.
“Cadet Walpole was submitted as the nominee for Westside High School AFJROTC and selected as the winner for the state of Arkansas,” Norman said, noting that this is from the 11 AFJROTC Units in the state.
“He will now compete with seven other state winners to be one of eight regional winners, which will be announced in early May,” he said, “If he is selected for that, he will compete at the national level, with the other regional winners, later in the month.”
“Cadet Walpole was recently selected as our next Cadet Group Commander, so he will be at the top of our cadet leadership next school year,” Norman said.
Walpole said on Monday that he was excited and honored to receive this award and was honestly surprised because he did not know he had even been nominated until Norman announced it after the students returned from spring break.
“I didn’t even know I had been nominated until then,” Walpole said. “I received a certificate and a silver star that I can now wear on the Outstanding Cadet ribbon, which I won last year.”
Walpole said that he is planning to attend the University of Arkansas, where he plans to major in both college ROTC and engineering, after he graduates next year.
“Then I will be able join the Air Force as a commissioned officer,” he said.
Walpole said he believes that what set him apart was his community service.
“I am standing at 130 hours of community service over the last three years,” he noted.
Norman also commended Walpole for his leadership this year as the Drill and Color Guard Commander.
“Since Cadet Walpole has been over the teams this year, we have won 40 awards,” he said, noting the the school normally averages about 10 awards each year.
