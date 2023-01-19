JONESBORO — Students put on a brave face on Wednesday as some gave blood for the first time at the Westside High School American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the WHS AFJROTC on the Westside High School campus.
Although this was Westside’s fourth drive of the year, the school still has one more to go as part of an American Red Cross scholarship program.
Westside High School Nurse Laurie Kercheval, who was overseeing the blood drive on Wednesday, said that the school is participating in the scholarship program this year.
“We still have one more to go on April 5th,” she said. “We love for the community to come to these events and want to encourage any who want to give blood to come out, because the amount of scholarships that we will be able to give out at the end of the year is based on the number of goals we hit and the amount of units (pints) collected.”
Kercheval said that while they have always tried to do at least one blood drive a year, this year they have tried to do one about every eight weeks.
“It been great,” she said. “Plus this teaches kids about giving blood and helping their community.”
There have been a whole lot of first-timers, she said, although there are some who have given blood before.
For example, Westside High School junior Braden Stites said Wednesday was his first to ever give blood, however Westside High School senior Blake Goforth proudly stated that it was his third.
Westside Supt. Scott Gauntt said on Wednesday afternoon that they have managed to reach their unit goal every time, but the more units collected the better.
“It has been wonderful to see all the student participation,” Gauntt said, noting that each event has been sponsored by different student organizations, such as the WHS AFJROTC, the WHS Student Council and the WHS FCA.
They have not only helped with the intake process, but they have also helped to promote the events as well.
Plus, he said that the school has been posting updates through their social media and text messaging too.
The blood drives are open to students, parents, staff and the community, Guantt said, noting that information is shared through the district’s Facebook page.
Schools that are interested in more information on the scholarship program should contact the American Red Cross.
