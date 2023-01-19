230119-JS-westside-blood-drive-photo-nz

American Red Cross Phlebotomist Alysa Kennedy collects blood from Westside High School senior Blake Goforth Wednesday afternoon at the WHS American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the WHS AFJROTC in the high school library. This was the fourth drive of the school year for Westside as part of an American Red Cross scholarship program that the school is participating in.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Students put on a brave face on Wednesday as some gave blood for the first time at the Westside High School American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the WHS AFJROTC on the Westside High School campus.

Although this was Westside’s fourth drive of the year, the school still has one more to go as part of an American Red Cross scholarship program.