JONESBORO — The wife of a rape suspect is sitting in the Sharp County Detention Center on a felony failure to appear charge, according to court documents.

Amie Dawn Wille, 38, of the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive, was arrested at her residence Wednesday afternoon on a warrant from Sharp County. She was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills, according to a Jonesboro police report.