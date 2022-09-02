JONESBORO — The wife of a rape suspect is sitting in the Sharp County Detention Center on a felony failure to appear charge, according to court documents.
Amie Dawn Wille, 38, of the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive, was arrested at her residence Wednesday afternoon on a warrant from Sharp County. She was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Wille was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 1, 2018, in Hardy.
In May, prosecutors in Sharp County sought to revoke her probation of a five-year suspended sentence she received for the 2018 conviction after Wille was arrested twice in Craighead County on drug charges. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday.
On May 7, Detective Tanner Huff of the Jonesboro Police Department wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he saw Wille in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at her residence and knew there was a felony warrant for her arrest.
Huff conducted a probation search of Wille’s vehicle and found 234 grams of THC gummies, 0.5 grams of THX wax, a meth bong with residue, five used syringes, two digital scales with residue, a marijuana grinder and a plastic dish with meth residue.
“Wille was the only one in the car other than her toddler son,” Huff wrote.
Wille was charged with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 31, members of the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Wille after a probation search yielded 10 grams of meth, 23 grams of marijuana, assorted pills, two digital scales, meth pipes, three counterfeit $50 bills and body armor. She was charged with six felonies.
On Wednesday, Wille’s husband, Lee Edward Wille, 51, refused to appear before District Judge Tommy Fowler in video court so Fowler had a corrections officer read the charges to Wille.
The charges are rape, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body, distributing, possession, viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and, in a separate matter, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a juvenile girl was interviewed by detectives on July 15. The victim said in April that Lee Wille had given her methamphetamine several times and then had sexual intercourse with her. He also encouraged her to run away from home. She was 14 years old at the time.
Lee Wille is in the Craighead County Detention Center with a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Amie Wille’s bond in Sharp County wasn’t listed on the jail’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.