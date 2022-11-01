JONESBORO — Ann Williams is completing her 20th year on the Jonesboro City Council, representing Ward 3, in Position 1, and is seeking re-election.
But Linda R. Denny, the other candidate for the position, insists she is not running against Williams.
“Everyone asks me who I’m running against,” Denny said in an interview. “I think that’s kind of unfair, because I don’t feel like I’m running against anyone. I live in that ward and I’m running for a position in that ward.” Denny also ran for the Position 2 seat in 2020, losing to incumbent Chris Gibson.
Ward 3 generally runs north of East Nettleton Avenue between Flint and Kitchen streets; west of Red Wolf Boulevard south of Aggie Road; the neighborhoods surrounding Arkansas State University and north of Johnson Avenue to the northeastern city limits. Ward 3 also includes the Sage Meadows subdivision and Greensborough Village.
This will be the first time that only voters who reside within those ward boundaries will be able to participate in choosing between Williams and Denny.
“And I think that gives a huge message from the people of Jonesboro that they don’t feel like they’ve been represented in the city council,” Denny said. “So, one of the things that I want to do as soon as possible is start doing quarterly ward meetings and giving some information about what’s going on in our area to our people.”
Traffic is a major concern for both candidates. Williams, who lives at 127 Melrose St., near Arkansas State University, is worried about pedestrian safety. Denny, 3905 Pleasant View Drive, is impacted by the traffic at Hilltop.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to widen Arkansas 351 (Old Greensboro Road) to five lanes, with the first phase of the widening ending at Pleasant View Drive.
“And when they widen 351, I’m worried about even being able to get on 351 to leave my house,” Denny said. “And right now, Pleasant View Drive is a cut-through. You would not believe how much traffic cuts through there to go around and go through Burger King to get to Johnson.”
Denny said public safety is the top issue.
“I’m for the sidewalks, lighting, trying to help prevent as much crime as there is,” Denny said. “I grew up here, and it wasn’t like this before.”
Williams said she is seeking re-election because of unfinished business. She has advocated for a pedestrian crossing near the ASU campus. Since moving to Melrose Street after selling her business on Aggie Road, Williams said she has seen first-hand the struggles of people trying to cross Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91).
In September 2019, pedestrian accidents along Johnson Avenue prompted the construction of a temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk that was installed near State Street. It was a federally-funded demonstration project. The beacon flashed yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian pressed a button.
The temporary crossing was placed where many pedestrians historically walk between apartment communities on the north side of Johnson Avenue and a convenience store on the south side.
The crosswalk was taken down in July 2020 and deemed a failure after it seemed to cause more accidents because many motorists disregarded it.
Williams said ArDOT officials are open to allowing a permanent traffic control structure there, but only after more study, and it would have to be funded locally.
“I feel strongly about this,” Williams said of the need for safer crossings for pedestrians, even at existing traffic signals. “I think there’s growing support and understanding of this.” She mentioned fellow council members John Street and L.J. Bryant.
“They recommend everybody go and look and observe and see what it’s like, because once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”
In a separate interview, Denny expressed disappointment that the demonstration project wasn’t made permanent.
“I think that could have been a great success if they had just had somebody there the first week to show people how to use it,” Denny said of the demonstration project. Denny said she can’t think of a better alternative. “I thought they should have just given that a little more time and a little more attention: a walking guard or a crossing guard would have made a huge difference. And I’m not talking about forever. I’m just talking until people got used to it.”
Denny was critical of the decision to impose a 2 percent tax on prepared food to finance construction of an indoor sports complex. The tax went into effect on Jan. 1.
“I also think it was really wrong to do that hamburger tax without a vote,” Denny said. “The people should have had a vote on that tax.”
The Advertising and Promotion Commission hopes to build a 200,000-square-foot complex that would include an Olympic sized swimming pool, 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball) and other amenities. It’s being designed to be a regional attraction for youth sports.
“I think it’s just way too huge,” Denny said. “I think we could probable do something, moderate it down just a bit.”
Both Williams and Denny said the city needs to develop more public swimming pools, particularly in Ward 3. Mayor Harold Copenhaver has said he’s considering the possibility of developing a pool at Parker Park Community Center on North Church Street. However, both Williams and Denny said the city should consider property on Johnson Avenue that the city acquired a few years ago for possible construction of police headquarters.
The city has only one public pool now. Even with the prospect of a new sports complex on Race Street, Williams said that’s still not enough to serve the needs of this city. National parks experts believe there should be at least one for every 25,000 population. Williams said even three pools wouldn’t be enough for this sprawling city.
Since taking office in 2003, Williams said she has been an advocate of impact fees, which are charges to developers to help offset the added cost of providing city services for those new developments.
At the time, few cities had implemented such programs. But now, Conway, Fayetteville and other cities have imposed them and developers understand that it’s just another cost of doing business in those cities.
“And I think we’re long overdue about getting serious about an impact fee,” Williams said. “I think those that are anti-tax, the taxpayers, are good with impact fees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.