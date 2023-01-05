JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson of Paragould found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Wilson man with drug charges.
Joshua Brakenrich, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Brakenrich was released on a $7,500 temporary bond.
In other cases, Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Crystal Vann, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Sherman Rowden, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no tail lights; $2,500 bond.
Clifford Boozer, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Billy Jones, 33, of Ravenden, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, possession of a theft detection device and criminal trespass; $5,000 bond.
Deshun Dalton, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and obstructing governmental operations; $3,000 bond.
Larry Adaway, 39, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor failure to appear; $4,000 total bonds.
Andrew Kirk, 33, of Weiner, with residential burglary and theft of $5,000 or less; remains in jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.
Curtis Walker 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.